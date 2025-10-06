Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman Jury meets today to finalise 2025 winners

NEW DELHI: It’s literally a race to the finish. Narrowing down longlists is a time to spotlight books of the moment, books that matter, offering authors and their ideas a vital platform. It’s also a period of excitement and goal-setting for us and our readers.

The Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman (RNGSS) is named in honour of Ramnath Goenka, a doyen of the Indian print industry and the visionary behind The New Indian Express (TNIE) Group. Past recipients include Ruskin Bond and Perumal Murugan (for Lifetime Achievement), Devika Rege (Fiction), and Anirudh Kanisetti (Non-Fiction).

For the third edition of the RNGSS, the TNIE team began curating the longlist in July. Submissions poured in from senior editors across TNIE centres in New Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha. Publishers also sent in their recommendations. Books released between July 2024 and June 2025 were considered for nomination.

The 2025 edition of RNGSS will be awarded in four categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Debut, and Lifetime Achievement. This year, Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of TNIE Group, proposed combining Debut Fiction and Non-Fiction into a single Debut category, while maintaining separate Fiction and Non-Fiction categories for more established writers.