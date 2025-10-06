Six patients killed in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital fire, kin allege staff fled after blaze

JAIPUR: Six critical patients were killed in a fire at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur late Sunday night, officials stated.

Trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said that 11 patients were being treated in the Neuro ICU when the fire erupted in the storage area. A suspected short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze, he added.

The deceased were identified as Pintu (from Sikar), Dilip (from Andhi, Jaipur), Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma (all from Bharatpur) and Bahadur (from Sanganer, Jaipur), officials stated.

"Six of them, two women and four men, died in the incident," Dr Dhakad said.

"Fourteen other patients were admitted in a different ICU, and all were successfully evacuated to safer locations," he added.

The fire created chaos in the building, with smoke rapidly spreading throughout the floor and causing panic among patients and their families.

Various documents, ICU equipment, blood sample tubes, and other items stored in the area were gutted by the fire. Hospital staff and patient attendants evacuated patients, even transporting them with their beds outside the building.