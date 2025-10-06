Tribal youths from Ranchi to train as drone pilots under CCL's 'Unnat Krishi' project

RANCHI: Soon, drones could be seen hovering over the fields in Rando and surrounding villages under the Kanke block of Ranchi, spraying fertilizers on the crops. To make this possible, 10 tribal youths from Rando village are being sent to Hyderabad for drone pilot training under the CSR initiative of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

This initiative is part of the CSR project Unnat Krishi, jointly run by Central Coalfields Limited, Ranchi, and the Nidhi Samriddhi Foundation.

After completing the training , the youths will be provided with drones. This will make fertilizer spraying easier and safer for farmers, while also creating a new source of income for the trained participants.

Each trained youth will earn Rs 500 for spraying fertilizers per acre of land.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Suraj Kumar Sinha, explained that farmers are moving away from traditional practices and adopting modern agricultural methods to mitigate the effects of climate change. Unnat Krishi has given new direction to this effort, he said.