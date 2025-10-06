US national, two others arrested for 'wrongful conversion' in Maharashtra's Thane

MUMBAI: A US national and two Indian citizens were arrested by Maharashtra Police for allegedly attempting to convert tribal villagers to Christianity and thereby insulting Hindu religion.

Upon receiving a complaint of wrongful conversion, the Bhiwandi taluka police on late Friday arrested 58-year-old US national James Watson, Sainath Ganpati Sarpe (42) of Palghar, and Manoj Govind Kolha (35) of Chimbipada, Bhiwandi. The US national was in India on a business visa.

All three have been accused of allegedly performing a baptism. They have also been accused of allegedly performing black magic and 'luring' villagers to convert to Christianity.

Thane Deputy Police Commissioner Rahul Zalte confirmed the incident and said that the court has granted the 14-day magistrate's custody, and they are probing the case.