We must embrace Sanatan Dharma for peace, harmony in society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Sanatan Dharma alone could ensure peace, harmony, and welfare of all, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, urging the citizens to embrace it and emphasising that to preserve Sanatan Dharma, Sanskrit should become a living medium of expression again.

Expressing confidence that Sanskrit would become the universal language of unity again, CM Yogi said, “No one can survive without Sanskrit.”

Praising the students studying Sanskrit, Yogi said they were not only preserving India’s cultural and spiritual heritage but also advancing in modern knowledge of computers.

He encouraged them to learn science, mathematics, and English, noting that many religious leaders and Sanskrit scholars were now serving in the armed forces, paramilitary, and police.

The CM, on Monday, distributed laptops and sewing machines to students at Shri Annapurna Rishikul Brahmcharyashram and honoured several children.