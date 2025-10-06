We must embrace Sanatan Dharma for peace, harmony in society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Sanatan Dharma alone could ensure peace, harmony, and welfare of all, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, urging the citizens to embrace it and emphasising that to preserve Sanatan Dharma, Sanskrit should become a living medium of expression again.
Expressing confidence that Sanskrit would become the universal language of unity again, CM Yogi said, “No one can survive without Sanskrit.”
Praising the students studying Sanskrit, Yogi said they were not only preserving India’s cultural and spiritual heritage but also advancing in modern knowledge of computers.
He encouraged them to learn science, mathematics, and English, noting that many religious leaders and Sanskrit scholars were now serving in the armed forces, paramilitary, and police.
The CM, on Monday, distributed laptops and sewing machines to students at Shri Annapurna Rishikul Brahmcharyashram and honoured several children.
He reminded the students that while computers were valuable tools for learning, they could also be sources of distraction, and advised the students to use technology judiciously in a positive way to gain knowledge that led to a brighter future.
Highlighting the government’s efforts to promote Sanskrit education, CM Yogi stated that previously, no scholarships were available for Sanskrit students; however, now scholarships were being provided to every student pursuing the subject.
He added that the state would soon arrange government grants for accommodation and meals for Sanskrit students, and introduce special scholarships for advanced research and specialized studies.
The objective, he said, was to encourage teachers, researchers, and scholars who dedicate themselves to promoting Sanskrit. He also recalled India’s rich academic heritage, mentioning the Vedas, Sanskrit grammar, and ancient universities like Takshashila, and noted the contributions of Panini, whose grammar reflects the intellectual depth and traditions of ancient India.