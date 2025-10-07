18-year- old gang-raped in moving car in Uttar Pradesh

JHANSI: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in in neighbouring Lalitpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, in a compliant to police, alleged she had stepped out of her house for some work when Nitin Thakur (22) and his unknown companion forced her into their vehicle and raped her, Station House Officer (SHO), Jakhaura police station, Lalitpur, Surendra Singh said.

A case has been registered against Thakur and an unknown youth under relevant sections of the BNS and attempts are on to nab them.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was in contact with Thakur for the past two to three months.

The entire matter will come to the fore after the arrest and investigation of the accused, police said.