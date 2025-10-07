Aircraft carriers of UK and India link up for first time during ongoing Konkan-25 exercise

NEW DELHI: The ongoing bilateral maritime exercise Konkan-25 between the Indian Navy and the UK's Royal Navy witnessed a first on Tuesday when the aircraft carriers of the two countries linked up. The exercise commenced on October 5 off the western coast of India.

"A historic first! With the UK and the Indian carrier strike groups linking up," tweeted Commodore Chris Saunders, the UK Defence Attache in India. The exercise is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas, said Commodore Saunders.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases from October 5-12. The harbour phase of the exercise will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements. Additionally, joint working group meetings and subject matter expert exchanges are also scheduled.

The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. Both nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore based air assets. Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by His Majesty Ship (HMS) Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, has added sheen to this year's edition of the exercise.

The Indian side is participating with the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants.

Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.