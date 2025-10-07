Ajay Mishra Teni, his son Ashish, booked for intimidating Lakhimpur Kheri violence witness

LUCKNOW: Former Union minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni, his son Ashish Mishra and two others were booked for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

This comes after the Supreme Court had pulled up the UP police in August for failing to look into the witness’s complaint that he was threatened.

Four farmers and a journalist were killed after a Mahindra Thar, owned by Ashish Mishra, ran over them during the protests against the Central government’s farm laws. In the ensuing violence, two BJP leaders and the Thar driver were also killed.