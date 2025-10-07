Army commanders’ conference concludes in Delhi, focus on operational readiness and reforms

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s top brass concluded the second Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) of 2025 today with a sharp focus on operational preparedness, structural reforms, and personnel welfare. The two-day high-level conference served as a platform for reviewing the current security landscape and aligning priorities to make the force future-ready.
This was the second such conference this year, following the first ACC held from April 1–4.
The Army described the ACC as a “pivotal forum” where the senior-most leadership of the force brainstorms on conceptual issues, reviews the security situation, and finalises key policy decisions.
This edition of the conference focused on enhancing organisational resilience, improving field-level operational effectiveness, and streamlining ongoing structural reforms, including preparations for Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs). The discussions also covered steps to enhance jointness among the services, ensure rapid response to emerging threats, and optimise resources for maximum combat efficiency.
In addition to strategic planning, the forum gave special attention to personnel-centric issues, including the quality of life and welfare of soldiers and their families—an area the Army leadership continues to prioritise amid evolving operational demands.
The ACC is part of the Indian Army’s institutional mechanism for top-level military dialogue and decision-making. Each of the three armed forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—conducts such conferences independently. These culminate in the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC), a tri-service forum held biennially. The last CCC took place from September 15 to 17 this year.
The conferences come amid the broader transformation of India’s military structure. Currently, the Army and Air Force each operate seven commands, while the Navy has three. The planned shift toward Integrated Theatre Commands is aimed at ensuring joint operations and unified command structures across domains.