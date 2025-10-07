At least 15 killed, several feared trapped as landslide hits bus in Himachal; 2 children among 3 rescued

At least 15 people were killed and several others remain trapped under the debris after a massive landslide hit a private bus in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening.

The bus, carrying 30-35 passengers, was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin when the accident happened in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment.

Officials said 15 bodies have been recovered from the debris so far, while three people, including two children have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

The toll is feared to rise as the passengers reportedlty sustained serious injuries after the bus got entirely buried under huge rocks.

A police official engaged in the rescue operation said the "chances of survival of the passengers are bleak" as a whole mountain came crashing down on the bus."

The injured have been shifted to the Ghumarwin Community Health Centre and Jhanduta Hospital for treatment.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said. NDRF teams have also reached the site and are engaged in rescue operations.

Sources said heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the debris and rescue those trapped inside the mangled bus, which got stuck under massive rocks. Locals rushed to help, and an excavator was later pressed into service to tear open the roof and pull people out.