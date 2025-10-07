BJP MP, MLA clash over AAP legislator's padyatra in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A padyatra taken out by Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava over a local road issue has triggered a war of words between senior BJP MP Mansukh Vasava and Nandod BJP MLA Darshanaben Deshmukh in the party's South Gujarat unit.

The controversy began when Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava held a padyatra on Monday, demanding the construction of an asphalt road to Junaraj. Instead of uniting the BJP behind a development issue, the event ignited internal discord.

Senior BJP MP Mansukh Vasava held a press conference accusing MLA Darshanaben Deshmukh of covertly supporting the AAP leader and attempting to woo him into the BJP fold.

Mansukh Vasava went further, alleging that “people like Darshanaben are trying to save Chaitar,” even though the AAP MLA has faced 19 criminal cases. He claimed that BJP leaders such as Ghanshyam Patel, Prakash Desai, and Jhagadia MLA Ritesh Vasava had earlier made similar attempts to bring Chaitar into the party. “If Chaitar ever joins the BJP, he will only damage it,” the MP warned, calling the episode a dangerous sign of internal sabotage.

Darshanaben Deshmukh, however, dismissed Mansukhbhai’s charges as “baseless” and hit back sharply.