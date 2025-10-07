Businessman shot dead in gym in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman

JAIPUR: Panic gripped Rajasthan’s Kuchaman town on Tuesday morning after a local businessman was shot dead while exercising in a gymnasium, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:20 am at a gym located on Station Road, when an unidentified assailant opened fire at Ramesh Rulania (40) from close range and fled the scene. Rulania was the owner of a bike showroom and a hotel in the city.

“CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the premises moments before the shooting,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nemi Chand Kharia. “Rulania was rushed to a nearby hospital by other gym members, where doctors declared him dead.”

Initial investigation suggests the killing may be linked to an extortion threat Rulania had reportedly received days earlier from the Rohit Godara gang, which is active in western Rajasthan, including the Didwana–Kuchaman region. Several other businessmen in the area have reportedly received similar threats in recent times, police officials added.