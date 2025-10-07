Cabinet nod for Rs 24,634 crore multi-tracking Railway projects across four states

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved four major railway multi-tracking projects worth Rs 24,634 crore, spanning nearly 900 km across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.The projects are expected to be completed by 2030-31 and are designed to ease congestion, boost freight capacity, and enhance connectivity across 18 districts in these states.

The decision is seen as major infrastructure push under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aimed at integrating rail development with multi-modal connectivity and improving logistical efficiency. The government expects the additional rail capacity to bring wide-ranging economic and environmental benefits.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the new projects would significantly enhance Indian Railways' operational efficiency and reliability.

“The increased line capacity will significantly improve mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways,” he said.

The four projects include construction of third and fourth rail lines between Wardha and Bhusawal (314 route km) in Maharashtra, fourth line between Gondia and Dongargarh (84 km), cutting across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, two lines between Vadodara and Ratlam (259 km), spanning Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and one between Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina (237 km) in Madhya Pradesh.

Together, the projects will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 894 route kilometres and are expected to ease movement along high-density corridors. The rail corridors covered are crucial for both passenger and freight movement and will reduce delays caused by capacity constraints.