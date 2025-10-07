‘China-Pak ties go beyond Op Sindoor’

NEW DELHI: A senior Indian Army officer said on Monday that China extended support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and indicated that such collaboration is likely to continue in the future.

Speaking at a briefing, Lt Gen Rakesh Kumar Sahni, former Director General of Information Systems (DGIS), acknowledged the dual challenge posed by India’s western and northern adversaries. “There was both overt and covert support from China to Pakistan,” he said. “The way things are progressing, this pattern is likely to persist.”

Lt Gen Sahni, now appointed as the Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME), emphasized that although collusion between China and Pakistan exists, it is unlikely all fronts will become active simultaneously. “We have our contingencies in place. Our forces are prepared to respond appropriately, depending on how and where threats emerge,” he stated.

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Sahni detailed the extensive use of home-grown military software and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools during Operation Sindoor. These systems enhanced battlefield awareness and accelerated decision-making. A total of 23 applications were used to create a unified operational, intelligence, and logistics picture for the Indian Army.