Congress slams EC over lack of clarity on non-citizens removed from Bihar voter list

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of lacking transparency over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

With the Supreme Court set to resume hearings on the SIR exercise, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the EC has failed to disclose how many non-citizens were actually removed from the voter list.

"Much noise was made about the need to weed out non-citizens, but the EC has not had the integrity or courage to reveal how many were removed," Ramesh posted on X, sharing an analysis from a national daily that called the SIR flawed in "completeness, equity, and accuracy."