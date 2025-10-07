Congress slams EC over lack of clarity on non-citizens removed from Bihar voter list
The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of lacking transparency over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.
With the Supreme Court set to resume hearings on the SIR exercise, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the EC has failed to disclose how many non-citizens were actually removed from the voter list.
"Much noise was made about the need to weed out non-citizens, but the EC has not had the integrity or courage to reveal how many were removed," Ramesh posted on X, sharing an analysis from a national daily that called the SIR flawed in "completeness, equity, and accuracy."
The Opposition has alleged the SIR was politically motivated and orchestrated under pressure from the ruling BJP, a claim the EC denies.
The Commission has maintained that the revision aimed to ensure only eligible citizens are listed, while removing ineligible ones.
With Bihar heading to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting scheduled for November 14, the issue has added fuel to an already heated contest between the ruling NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the opposition bloc including the RJD and Congress.