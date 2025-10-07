Congress summons its top Gujarat leaders to Delhi for an urgent strategy session
AHMEDABAD: The Congress high command has sounded an alarm over growing infighting in the Gujarat Congress and summoned its top leadership to Delhi for an urgent strategy session.
State president Amit Chavda, along with Assembly Opposition leader Tushar Chaudhary, has already reached the national capital for a high-stakes meeting at the Congress headquarters.
Convened under the supervision of All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the meeting is expected to take a deep dive into two pressing issues: the widening internal rift among Gujarat Congress leaders and the long-delayed restructuring of the state-level organisation.
Party insiders hint that Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the deliberations, adding weight to the discussions. Sources indicate that the meeting will review the ongoing “signature campaign” against alleged electoral malpractice.
The campaign is held as a nationwide movement initiated by the Congress, now being actively driven in Gujarat.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker confirmed that the meeting will evaluate the campaign’s progress and examine the parallel organisational renewal drive launched under Rahul Gandhi’s direction.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said, “The nationwide signature campaign against vote theft is being actively carried out in Gujarat. The Delhi meeting will review the progress of this campaign and assess the status of the organisational restructuring drive launched by Rahul Gandhi in the State. Alongside, discussions will also be held on several key appointments that are still pending within the party organisation.”
Adding to the agenda, the central leadership is also expected to finalise several pending appointments within the State unit. Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik has been specifically directed to attend, signalling Delhi’s intent to restore order within the fractious state organisation.
The latest flashpoint traces back to a recent training camp for new district and city Congress presidents, where internal differences among regional leaders came to light.
The infighting, reportedly flagged by Rahul Gandhi himself, has now prompted the leadership to demand accountability. In what could reshape the power balance in the Gujarat Congress, a detailed “report card” evaluating the performance of key state leaders has been prepared.
This performance audit is expected to form the basis for crucial decisions regarding who stays and who goes away in the upcoming restructured Pradesh Congress Committee.
Today’s Delhi huddle, therefore, is not just another routine review it is a make-or-break moment for Gujarat Congress, as it struggles to project unity and readiness ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.