Congress summons its top Gujarat leaders to Delhi for an urgent strategy session

AHMEDABAD: The Congress high command has sounded an alarm over growing infighting in the Gujarat Congress and summoned its top leadership to Delhi for an urgent strategy session.

State president Amit Chavda, along with Assembly Opposition leader Tushar Chaudhary, has already reached the national capital for a high-stakes meeting at the Congress headquarters.

Convened under the supervision of All India Congress Committee General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the meeting is expected to take a deep dive into two pressing issues: the widening internal rift among Gujarat Congress leaders and the long-delayed restructuring of the state-level organisation.

Party insiders hint that Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the deliberations, adding weight to the discussions. Sources indicate that the meeting will review the ongoing “signature campaign” against alleged electoral malpractice.

The campaign is held as a nationwide movement initiated by the Congress, now being actively driven in Gujarat.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker confirmed that the meeting will evaluate the campaign’s progress and examine the parallel organisational renewal drive launched under Rahul Gandhi’s direction.