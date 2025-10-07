Gujarat government cracks down on two pharmaceutical companies amid cough syrup scare

The Gujarat government has cracked down on two pharmaceutical companies after multiple cough syrup samples manufactured in the state were found to be “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ).

16 children died from kidney failure in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to toxic cough syrups.

Alarming reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan raised concerns about drug safety and regulatory vigilance.

Investigations by the Gujarat Food and Drug Department revealed that two Gujarat-made syrups, Re-Life and Respifresh TR, are “Not of Standard Quality.”

Both syrups were manufactured in Gujarat Re-Life by M/s Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in Surendranagar’s Muli taluka, and Respifresh TR by M/s Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. in Ahmedabad’s Bavla taluka.

Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel confirmed the sweeping action, stating, “The Gujarat government will ensure that not a single unsafe bottle remains in circulation. FDCA officials have been directed to monitor the process till the last bottle is withdrawn.”

The Food and Drug Control Authority (FDCA) has imposed a blanket ban on the sale, supply, and distribution of both syrups. Distributors, wholesalers, and retailers are now under strict watch, with Assistant Commissioners tasked to oversee the recall and submit daily progress reports to the Joint Commissioner (Drugs).