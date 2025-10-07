Guwahati Diary | Painted Storks return to Kaziranga National Park

A pair of Painted Storks was sighted at the Kaziranga National Park on October 3, marking a significant ornithological record for the World Heritage Site. The sightings of this bird are extremely rare. The first published records date back to 2004, followed by another in 2005 and thereafter in 2022 during the migratory waterfowl census. However, no subsequent observations were documented. The timing of the latest sighting is significant, as it coincides with the arrival of winter migratory birds in Kaziranga. With the onset of winter every year, the park’s wetlands begin to host a rich assemblage of migratory waterfowl and waders, making it one of the most vibrant birding landscapes in the region.

BPF willing to rejoin NDA only if UPPL is ousted

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is open to rejoining the NDA but wants the BJP to first drop the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from the coalition. “Our position is very clear. If the BJP wants us in the NDA, it should remove the UPPL from the coalition,” BPF president and Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said. Last month, the BPF returned to power in the autonomous BTC, which administers five districts, by decimating the ruling UPPL-BJP combine. It bagged 28 of the council’s 40 seats. The BPF was in power for 15 years until it was ousted in the 2020 polls. It had then won 17 seats but the BJP chose to ditch this ally.