Himachal Police book unknown people for sloganeering against CM Sukhu in Darlaghat

CHANDIGARH: Following a sloganeering incident at a recent event attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Darlaghat in Solan district, the Police have registered a case against an unknown person.
On October 4, a case was registered at Darlaghat police station under Sections 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to making or circulating statements, false information, or rumours with the intent to promote enmity, hatred, or ill will among different groups based on religion, community, or other grounds.
A local, Basant Lal of Baraily village, tehsil Akri, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that when he went to have his lunch, he saw several girl students raising slogans against CM Sukhu. In the complaint, he further alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at inciting regional hatred and enmity.
On Saturday, CM Sukhu was in the area to inaugurate various animal husbandry schemes. A section of the crowd, reportedly disgruntled over lunch arrangements, was heard chanting,"Sukhu ne bulaya hai, bhukhe hi tarpaya hai" (Sukhu called us, only to leave us hungry).
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Police officials said that a 'common intention' was established and further investigation is underway. A police official said that a case was registered following the incident.
Reportedly, a few functionaries of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from Government College Darlaghat created a disturbance at the venue. The students involved were neither invited nor were official participants of the event, and their presence was part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt proceedings.
Meanwhile, the college authorities claimed that four students from the Scouts and Guides unit had been formally invited by the Animal Husbandry Department to welcome the Chief Minister, said sources.