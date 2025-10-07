Himachal Police book unknown people for sloganeering against CM Sukhu in Darlaghat

CHANDIGARH: Following a sloganeering incident at a recent event attended by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Darlaghat in Solan district, the Police have registered a case against an unknown person.

On October 4, a case was registered at Darlaghat police station under Sections 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to making or circulating statements, false information, or rumours with the intent to promote enmity, hatred, or ill will among different groups based on religion, community, or other grounds.

A local, Basant Lal of Baraily village, tehsil Akri, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that when he went to have his lunch, he saw several girl students raising slogans against CM Sukhu. In the complaint, he further alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at inciting regional hatred and enmity.