India’s healthcare set to top $1.5 trillion by 2030, but gaps in access and rising disease burden persist

NEW DELHI: India’s healthcare sector is poised for a major transformation, with its total market value expected to surpass USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, according to Rubix Industry Insights: Healthcare – September 2025, a report by Rubix Data Sciences.

Currently valued at USD 638 billion, the industry is growing at a brisk 19% annually, driven by rising incomes, wider insurance penetration, robust private investment, and digital innovation.

But while the sector is expanding rapidly, the report flags persistent structural challenges. Rural areas -- where nearly two-thirds of India’s population lives -- have access to just 30% of the country’s hospital beds.

Bed density remains at 1.6 per 1,000 people, below the World Health Organization’s recommended minimum of 2. Nurse density is also lagging, at 1.9 per 1,000 compared to the WHO benchmark of 3. India will need to add 650,000 nurses and 160,000 doctors by 2030 to meet demand.

At the same time, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension are surging. Diabetes currently affects nearly 90 million people, projected to rise to 156.7 million by 2050, while hypertension affects nearly one-third of adults.

Despite these headwinds, India's cost advantage remains its most compelling strength. Surgical procedures are priced far below Western standards, making the country a major draw for medical tourism for people from many parts of the world.

A heart bypass in India costs between USD 4,000–6,000, compared to USD 80,000–120,000 in the U.S., USD 25,000–40,000 in the UK, and USD 30,000–45,000 in Australia. Hip and knee replacements, and even complex surgeries like spinal fusion, cost one-tenth to one-fifteenth of what they do in developed markets.