ISRO astronaut Shukla urges students to join Buildathon; last registration date extended till Oct 11

NEW DELHI: ISRO astronaut and test pilot at IAF, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, called upon students to showcase their creativity in the nationwide innovation movement for students, Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. The Education Ministry has announced the extension of entries for the event to October 11.

In a video message to students, Shukla, who is the brand ambassador for the event, said, “Buildathon offers a unique platform for Grades 6–12 to showcase their creativity. Every idea, big or small, can help shape Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said. Students must think innovatively, and develop prototypes addressing real-life challenges, he added.

The Ministry of Education in a release said it had received an overwhelming response from students for the Buildathon from students of 2.5 lakh schools across the country.

The event was launched on September 23 with the last date for registration now extended till October 11. The event will take place live on October 12 while the results will be announced in December this year.

The event is being conducted in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog. This is India’s largest-ever student innovation initiative and a historic step toward the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Schools will submit entries via photos and videos, which will be evaluated by an expert panel. Top teams will receive prizes from a pool of Rs 1 crore. Registration can be done at http://vbb.mic.gov.in