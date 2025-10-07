Maharashtra govt announces Rs 31,628 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a Rs 31,628 crore relief package for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across the state.

Following a cabinet meeting, CM Fadnavis said that in the recent kharif season, continuous rainfall and flooding not only destroyed crops but also washed away fertile topsoil. He added that after visiting the affected areas, the government decided to extend all possible assistance to farmers.

"This year, a total of 1,43,53,281 hectares of land came under cultivation. Of this, 68,69,756 hectares were damaged due to floods. Some crops suffered 100% damage, while others were partially affected. The major damage occurred in 29 districts. We have decided to provide relief in 253 talukas without any conditions. Financial assistance will cover damaged crops, destroyed houses, construction of new homes, livestock deaths, purchase of new cattle, soil erosion, and more," Fadnavis said.

He further announced that farmers who lost the top layer of fertile soil would be compensated with Rs 3.47 lakh per hectare — comprising Rs 47,000 in cash and Rs 3 lakh under the MGNREGA scheme — to help restore soil fertility. Additionally, Rs 30,000 will be given for each well filled due to flooding.

Acknowledging the damage to rural infrastructure, Fadnavis said Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for its restoration. Another Rs 1,500 crore will be given to the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC). He also mentioned that crop and farm loans would be restructured, and student fees and farm taxes would be waived.

The state government has also announced a Rs 6,000 crore package specifically for crop loss. To aid in the upcoming rabi season, Rs 10,000 per hectare will be provided for seeds and fertilizers.