'Modani-nirbhar Bharat': Congress slams govt's import policy for yellow peas, alleges it's benefitting Adani

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government's import policy for yellow peas has "reaped substantial profits" for the Adani Group with farmers suffering "huge losses".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this was yet another clear example of how the "so-called 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has been reduced to 'Modani-nirbhar Bharat'".

He said that in 2014-25, India imported over 67 lakh tonnes of pulses, of which approximately 30 lakh tonnes were yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses.

Ramesh pointed out that due to the absence of import duty on yellow peas, imported peas are reaching the market at a significantly lower price compared to domestic pulses.

"The price of imported peas is Rs 3,500 per quintal, which is roughly half the MSP of Rs 7,000-8,000 per quintal for domestic pulses. As a result, cheap imports have flooded the market, making it impossible for domestic pulses to compete, rendering them unprofitable for farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh," he said in a post on X.