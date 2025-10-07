Modi proved how leadership can transform lives of crores: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that 'Karma Yogi' Narendra Modi took constitutional oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day 24 years ago, and during his long public service, he has proved that when the vision is 'Nation First' and the mission is 'Developed India', how leadership can bring transformation in the lives of crores of people.

After spearheading the BJP to victory in three consecutive Assembly polls in Gujarat as the chief minister, Modi has led the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the prime minister since 2014, winning three successive national elections.

"Twenty-four years dedicated to the nation and public service! This day is very significant for the entire country, when a 'karma yogi' devoted to public service with selfless spirit took the constitutional oath, considered people's problems as his own, and began resolving them, and these problems kept turning into history," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.