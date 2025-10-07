Oppn condemns attack on CJI, says a ‘dangerous new low’ for democracy

NEW DELHI: Condemning the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and “mindless act”, the Opposition on Monday said that the incident demonstrated how hate and fanaticism have e gulfed society.

In a statement, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well….,” she said.

The party also termed the incident a “shocking breach” of decorum and a dangerous new low in India’s democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.

A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned.”

Echoing the view, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “An attempt to attack the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court today is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law.”