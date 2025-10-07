Oppn condemns attack on CJI, says a ‘dangerous new low’ for democracy

NEW DELHI: Condemning the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and “mindless act”, the Opposition on Monday said that the incident demonstrated how hate and fanaticism have e gulfed society.
In a statement, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well….,” she said.
The party also termed the incident a “shocking breach” of decorum and a dangerous new low in India’s democratic history, claiming it to be an assault on the judiciary and the Constitution.
A 71-year-old lawyer allegedly almost hurled a shoe at CJI Gavai during a court proceeding, but was stopped by the security personnel.
In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Such hatred has no place in our nation and must be condemned.”
Echoing the view, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “An attempt to attack the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court today is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law.”
In a post on X, he said that it was disturbing that a sitting judge, who rose to the nation’s highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance, was targeted in such a manner.
Meanwhile, Left parties demanded immediate action against the advocate who tried to hurl a shoe at him.
In a statement, CPM called the incident “yet another example of the Manuvadi and communal venom injected into society by Hindutva communal forces”.
“The Polit Bureau strongly condemns the act of throwing a shoe at CJI BR Gavai. It demands that immediate action be taken against the concerned advocate, who is registered with the Supreme Court Bar Association and has been apprehended,” it said.
CPI general secretary D Raja called it “a direct assault on the judiciary”.