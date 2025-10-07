Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan holds first meeting with floor leaders

NEW DELHI: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, in his first meeting with the floor leaders of various political parties on Tuesday, emphasised that “D4 – Dialogues, Deliberation, Debate and Discussion” are the basic tenets of parliamentary democracy.

In discussing ways to ensure the effective functioning of the Upper House, the Vice President dwelt upon various parliamentary principles that support the smooth running of the House during a session, with the support of all parties for the successful transaction of business.

He also urged the Rajya Sabha floor leaders of all parties to make full use of available instruments such as Zero Hour, Special Mentions, and Question Hour to raise issues of public concern and importance.

“Above all, we are for the people and their concerns to discuss and decide,” the Vice President was reported to have remarked during his meeting with the leaders.

The Vice President further stated that the Constitution of India, along with the Rules Book of the Rajya Sabha, defines the “Laxman-Rekha” for parliamentary discourse. In a very cordial meeting, he emphasised that every minute of the House during a session must be utilised to strengthen democracy.

“Every day, every hour, every minute, every second of the time in the House should be used to strengthen democracy,” he reportedly remarked, during his broader discussion with the members.