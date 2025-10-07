Rare ruddy shelducks are first avian visitors to land at Uttarakhand wetland this winter

DEHRADUN: Following the season's first snowfall in the higher Himalayan reaches of Uttarakhand late Monday, a sharp drop in temperatures across the plains has heralded the arrival of migratory birds to the state. A significant contingent of rare ruddy shelducks (surkhab), among the first arrivals, was spotted at the Asan Wetland—Uttarakhand’s first Ramsar site and conservation reserve—on Tuesday.

A flock comprising 32 members of the distinctively colored waterfowl was recorded landing at the Asan Barrage, located at the confluence of the Yamuna and Asan rivers in Dehradun district, around 11:00 AM.

Pradeep Saxena, bird expert and forester of the Asan Range, told TNIE, "Our count using binoculars confirmed the arrival of this first batch of 32 rare ruddy shelducks. We anticipate more flocks of their kind arriving within the next few days."

The Asan Wetland, situated about 40 km from Dehradun city near Vikasnagar, typically welcomes these avian visitors from cold regions like Siberia in the first week of October. The birds stay until March, returning to their native lands as summer approaches.

To prepare for the influx, authorities are currently undertaking maintenance work. "The bird-watching towers are being cleaned, and the mudflats are being repaired," Saxena noted. These mudflats are crucial as they create an optimal environment for the migratory birds, making it easier for enthusiasts and photographers to observe them.