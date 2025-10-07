Nation

Two multi-party MPs’ teams to be sent to UNGA

According to an MP, the delegations are “non-official” and reflect Indian democracy’s united stance on global issues.
United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at UN headquarters.File Photo | AP
NEW DELHI: India is set to send two multi-party delegations of MPs to represent the country at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Headed by BJP MPs P P Chaudhary and Daggubati Purandeswari. According to an MP, the delegations are “non-official” and reflect Indian democracy’s united stance on global issues.

Chaudhary’s delegation, visiting from October 8 to 14, includes BJP’s Anil Baluni, Nishikant Dubey and Ujjwal Nikam, Congress leaders Vivek Tankha and Kumari Selja, SP’s Rajeev Rai and RSP’s N K Premachandran, among others. The second group, arriving October 27, features BJP MPs V D Sharma, Dilip Saikia, Rekha Sharma, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, DMK’s P Wilson, TMC(M)’s G K Vasan and AAP’s Sandeep Kumar Pathak. Chaudhary also chairs the joint committee on simultaneous polls.

