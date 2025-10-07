UP CM Yogi announces financial assistance of Rs 35-40 lakh for sanitation workers in case of any eventuality

LUCKNOW: Announcing a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and a financial assistance of Rs 35-40 lakh in case of an unfortunate demise of a sanitation worker on duty due to accident or disaster, UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured the Valmiki community that their safety meant the safety of society.

"Your respect amounts to respecting Lord Valmiki’s heritage", he remarked while interacting with the sanitation workers here on Tuesday.

The CM assured the sanitation workers that they would now get money directly into their bank accounts, not from outsourcing agencies but from the government corporations.

"When the corporation’s money comes into the account, arrangements will be made that, if unfortunately, any sanitation worker meets with an accident or disaster, the bank will provide Rs 35-40 lakh. Over 80,000 Home Guards in UP have already been covered under this scheme. Now, sanitation workers will also be linked to this arrangement", he stated.

CM Yogi attended the Maharshi Valmiki Manifestation Day ceremony organised by Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Mahasabha Trust.

Yogi said that Maharshi Valmiki was ‘Bhagya Vidhata’, India’s great spiritual tradition. He said that while writing Ramayana, Valmiki wove it around the character of Lord Ram because he personifies Dharma.

"Human society is grateful to Lord Valmiki. He depicted Lord Ram’s character, which has been relevant in every era, country, and situation. The relationships among brothers, that of a father and son, mother and son, king and his subjects—all are reflected by the term Maryada Purushottam. Lord Ram never violated the line of propriety (Lakshman Rekha)," CM Yogi stated.