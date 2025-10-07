'Whole mountain came crashing down': At least 18 killed, several feared trapped as landslide hits bus in Himachal

At least 18 people were killed and several others remain trapped under the debris after a massive landslide hit a private bus in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, PTI reported citing officials.

The bus, carrying 30-35 passengers, was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin when the accident happened in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment.

Officials said 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris so far, while three people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.

A policeman engaged in the rescue operation said the "chances of survival of the passengers are bleak" as a whole mountain came crashing down on the bus."

Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the accident.

"The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core," the CM said in a post on X.

He added that rescue operations are ongoing "at a war footing."

"Instructions have been given to the authorities to deploy their full machinery. I am in touch with the local administration and am continuously receiving moment-by-moment updates on the entire rescue operation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," it said.

(This is a developing story)