All India Trinamool Congress slams BJP over vandalism of party office in Tripura

GUWAHATI: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its alleged involvement in the vandalism of its Tripura head office in the state capital Agartala on Tuesday evening.

The AITC said under the BJP’s rule, Tripura had been transformed into a “theatre of terror”, a place where “jungle raj” is the new normal and “gratuitous political violence” has become a tool of governance rather than an aberration.

The AITC rushed a six-member delegation to BJP-ruled Tripura to take stock of the situation. The delegation met Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag to “condemn the ongoing political violence and targeted intimidation” in the state.

The AITC alleged that Tripura Police remained silent spectators, both during the attack on the party office and when its delegation was restricted from visiting the same office on Wednesday.

“Our delegation condemned this misuse of state machinery to suppress democratic voices and urged the DGP to take immediate action,” the AITC said.