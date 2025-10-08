All India Trinamool Congress slams BJP over vandalism of party office in Tripura

GUWAHATI: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its alleged involvement in the vandalism of its Tripura head office in the state capital Agartala on Tuesday evening.
The AITC said under the BJP’s rule, Tripura had been transformed into a “theatre of terror”, a place where “jungle raj” is the new normal and “gratuitous political violence” has become a tool of governance rather than an aberration.
The AITC rushed a six-member delegation to BJP-ruled Tripura to take stock of the situation. The delegation met Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag to “condemn the ongoing political violence and targeted intimidation” in the state.
The AITC alleged that Tripura Police remained silent spectators, both during the attack on the party office and when its delegation was restricted from visiting the same office on Wednesday.
“Our delegation condemned this misuse of state machinery to suppress democratic voices and urged the DGP to take immediate action,” the AITC said.
It further stated that when those in power themselves lead mobs and orchestrate violence, it is not just an attack on a political opponent, it is a direct assault on democracy.
“The mastermind of the Agartala vandalism is none other than ‘Big-Flop Deb.’ After being unceremoniously removed from the Chief Minister’s chair in 2022 and dismissed within his own party as incompetent, he has now been parachuted into Bengal as BJP’s election in-charge for 2026,” the AITC said, referring to Biplab Kumar Deb.
Desperate to prove his worth, the AITC alleged, Deb is engineering provocation and orchestrating violence to pad up his scorecard.
In Kolkata, AITC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would go to Tripura, if required.
The BJP had on Tuesday taken out a rally to condemn the assault on the party’s West Bengal MP Khagen Murmu, allegedly carried out by AITC workers in North Bengal recently. It was during the rally that some people perpetrated the violence.