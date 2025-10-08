Allahabad HC directs municipal corporation, govt to file replies on plea challenging Sahara Shahar sealing

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday, directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their reply to the plea filed by Sahara India Corporation Limited, challenging the municipal Corporation's orders sealing Sahara Shahar.

The court sought the replies by October 30.

It also directed the state authorities to rehabilitate the livestock, if any were left inside the Sahara Shahar, at Kanha Upvan for proper care.

Sahara Shahar, a 170-acre township in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar, was sealed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation due to alleged violations of lease and licence agreements, a point contested by the Sahara group, which recently moved the court against the sealing order.

A division bench, comprising Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Amitabh Rai, passed the order on the writ petition filed by Sahara India Corporation Limited.

After hearing the matter at length, the bench said that the matter required consideration and so directed the parties to exchange the pleadings in the matter.