Azam Khan is the pillar of our party: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Azam Khan is a very senior leader and his strong influence had always been with the Samajwadi Party, said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while visiting the SP stalwart at his residence in Rampur on Wednesday.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting for two hours, without Azam’s wife or son present at home. After stepping out from the meeting, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is trying to set a world record by filing multiple cases against the Azam family. This is a big battle, and we will fight it together," said Akhilesh while interacting with media persons after meeting Azam Khan in Rampur.

“I couldn’t meet Azam Khan when he was released from jail, so I have come to meet him now. We will continue to meet and move forward. Even in the Supreme Court, there was an attempt to throw a shoe at the judge. Just see, wherever PDA members are sitting, they are being harassed,” said Akhilesh.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 22, nearly 23 months after his conviction.

Akhilesh added, "I have come today to the residence of Azam Khan Ji to meet him and also to enquire about his health and well-being. He is the root of our party, and with such deep roots, their shade has always been with us."

Akhilesh claimed that the cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn after the formation of the SP government, signalling his continued support and respect for the senior leader.