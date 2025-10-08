Azam Khan is the pillar of our party: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
LUCKNOW: Azam Khan is a very senior leader and his strong influence had always been with the Samajwadi Party, said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while visiting the SP stalwart at his residence in Rampur on Wednesday.
The two leaders held a closed-door meeting for two hours, without Azam’s wife or son present at home. After stepping out from the meeting, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is trying to set a world record by filing multiple cases against the Azam family. This is a big battle, and we will fight it together," said Akhilesh while interacting with media persons after meeting Azam Khan in Rampur.
“I couldn’t meet Azam Khan when he was released from jail, so I have come to meet him now. We will continue to meet and move forward. Even in the Supreme Court, there was an attempt to throw a shoe at the judge. Just see, wherever PDA members are sitting, they are being harassed,” said Akhilesh.
This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Khan was released from Sitapur jail on September 22, nearly 23 months after his conviction.
Akhilesh added, "I have come today to the residence of Azam Khan Ji to meet him and also to enquire about his health and well-being. He is the root of our party, and with such deep roots, their shade has always been with us."
Akhilesh claimed that the cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn after the formation of the SP government, signalling his continued support and respect for the senior leader.
During his address and media interactions, Yadav emphasised Azam Khan's long-standing contributions to the party and expressed confidence in his significance within the organisation.
However, when asked about Muhiubullah Nadvi, Akhilesh Yadav chose not to comment, maintaining silence on that particular issue.
The SP chief said: In 2027, our government is going to be formed, and the voice of PDA will be strengthened." Later, sharing a photo of his meeting with Azam Khan, Akhilesh posted on X: “How can one describe the tale of that meeting, where only emotions spoke in silence?”
The Samajwadi Party currently has 37 MPs and 107 MLAs, including 34 Muslim MLAs and four Muslim MPs. Earlier, Azam personally received Akhilesh, and both leaders went to Azam Khan’s residence in the same car.
Akhilesh left Lucknow by private plane at 11:30 am on Wednesday for Rampur, first landing at Bareilly Airport and then taking a helicopter to land at Jauhar University in Rampur at 12:45 pm.
Due to Azam’s insistence, Akhilesh left Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi in Bareilly. Azam had stated on Tuesday that he would meet only Akhilesh, not anyone else. “I am not familiar with the Rampur MP, and we have never met,” the SP leader had said.
Azam Khan had been released from jail on September 23. At that time, Akhilesh did not go to receive him. Azam had remarked, “We are not big leaders. If we were, a big leader would have come to receive us.”