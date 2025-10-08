Bihar SIR raises more questions than answers: Congress

NEW DELHI: Raising questions over the integrity of the Special Intensive Revision ( SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, the Congress on Wednesday flagged several concerns including the five lakh duplicate names and deletion of the voter names mostly from 15 assembly constituencies in the final voter list published last week.

EAGLE, the election monitoring cell of the party, in a statement said that a preliminary analysis of the final voter list of Bihar showed that there were 7.72 crore registered voters.in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Which means, on a net basis, 30 lakh people of Bihar who were registered as voters for the Lok Sabha elections are no longer voters for the Vidhan Sabha election..Who are these 30 lakh people?. How many of these people voted in Bihar for the Lok Sabha 2024 election?" it asked.

The party further pointed out that the ECI claims 21.53 lakh voters were added in Bihar; however, Form 6 is available for only 16.93 lakh.

"Where are the remaining 4.6 lakh forms? Were these voters added without due process?" it asked.