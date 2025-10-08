Centre responds to Mamata, says coordinating with Bhutan on trans-border river management, flash floods

The Union Government has refuted the allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the floods in North Bengal caused by rivers originating from Bhutan, stating that India is actively engaged with the Bhutanese government to manage trans-border river issues.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in response to Banerjee’s accusations, the Centre said it is working closely with the Government of Bhutan to address matters concerning river erosion, silt and debris deposition on riverbeds, and flash floods in West Bengal.

The ministry stated that India and Bhutan have already formed a joint expert and technical committee to tackle these challenges. It also highlighted the role of existing bilateral mechanisms such as the India–Bhutan Joint Group of Experts (JGE), Joint Technical Team (JTT), and Joint Experts Team (JET), of which officials from the West Bengal government are active members. These joint groups aim to ensure transparency and keep all stakeholders informed about ongoing efforts.

Previously, Banerjee had written to the Prime Minister, urging the formation of an Indo–Bhutan River Commission to manage and regulate floods in Bengal. “I had written to the Prime Minister advocating for this commission, warning that without it, North Bengal would continue to face consequences. Yet, I have not received any response,” stated Banerjee.