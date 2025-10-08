Centre responds to Mamata, says coordinating with Bhutan on trans-border river management, flash floods

The Union Government has refuted the allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the floods in North Bengal caused by rivers originating from Bhutan, stating that India is actively engaged with the Bhutanese government to manage trans-border river issues.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in response to Banerjee’s accusations, the Centre said it is working closely with the Government of Bhutan to address matters concerning river erosion, silt and debris deposition on riverbeds, and flash floods in West Bengal.
The ministry stated that India and Bhutan have already formed a joint expert and technical committee to tackle these challenges. It also highlighted the role of existing bilateral mechanisms such as the India–Bhutan Joint Group of Experts (JGE), Joint Technical Team (JTT), and Joint Experts Team (JET), of which officials from the West Bengal government are active members. These joint groups aim to ensure transparency and keep all stakeholders informed about ongoing efforts.
Previously, Banerjee had written to the Prime Minister, urging the formation of an Indo–Bhutan River Commission to manage and regulate floods in Bengal. “I had written to the Prime Minister advocating for this commission, warning that without it, North Bengal would continue to face consequences. Yet, I have not received any response,” stated Banerjee.
She also accused the Central Government of failing to provide funds for flood management. “The Centre provides no funds for flood management and has even halted the Ganga Action Plan for cleaning the river. This is the level of discrimination being meted out to Bengal,” said the Chief Minister.
According to the Union Government’s statement, the 11th JGE meeting was recently held in Paro, Bhutan, where discussions focused on eight additional rivers entering West Bengal from Bhutan — including Hashimara Jhora, Jogikhola, Rokia, Dhawla Jhora, Gabur Basra, Gabur Jyoti, Pana, and Raidak (I & II). A joint study on erosion and sedimentation problems in these rivers was initiated.
“The Government of West Bengal has been asked to carry out the detailed study on the aforesaid to be presented during the next JTT meeting, scheduled later this year.
In addition, strengthening of the hydrological observation network in Bhutan for improvement in flood forecasting on trans-border rivers on the Indian side is also being worked out,” the statement further read.
On the question of funding, the ministry clarified that there are no pending proposals related to flood management projects and noted that ₹1,290 crore has already been released to the Government of West Bengal under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP).
It further underlined that under the Ganga Action Plan and Namami Gange Project, a total of 62 projects and interventions worth ₹5,648.52 crore have been undertaken in West Bengal.
The statement concluded by noting that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has sanctioned 31 sewerage infrastructure projects and 30 ghats and crematoria projects in the state. Additionally, a major initiative for river rejuvenation has been approved, specifically for the rejuvenation of Tolly Nullah in Kolkata.