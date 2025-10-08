Chances of war with India are real,' says Pakistan’s defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that "chances of war with India are real" and claimed that his country would achieve even bigger success in the case of any armed conflict in future.

Asif made the remarks in an interview with Samaa TV on Tuesday, where the anchor asked him about the recent statements by the Indian political and military leaders.

The minister said that there was a threat of armed confrontation and Pakistan was keeping its guard and watching the situation.

“Chances of war with India are real," Asif said in response to a question.

He added that Pakistan would likely achieve more favourable results in the event of a war with India.

"I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before," Asif said.

He said that Pakistan has more supporters and allies than it had six months ago, while claiming that India had even lost the support of the countries which were on its side before the May conflict.