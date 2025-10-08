CPWD sets up centralised unit to strengthen quality assurance framework

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance the quality and transparency of its construction and maintenance projects, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has decided to establish a Special Centralised Unit for Quality Assurance and Management under the Directorate.

The move aims to strengthen the existing quality monitoring mechanisms within the organisation.

According to an official note, the new unit will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General (Technical) and will operate as a specialised cell to ensure adherence to quality standards across CPWD projects.

A Chief Engineer (Quality Management) will head the new cell, assisted by two Superintending Engineers (Civil), one Superintending Engineer (Electrical), four Executive Engineers (Civil), and two Executive Engineers (Electrical).

The new arrangement will work in close coordination with the regional Technical Liaison and Quality Assurance (TLQA) units.

The special unit will conduct intensive technical examination of works and contracts approved by the Central Works Advisory Board (CWAB), and random or surprise inspections of maintenance, renovation, and special repair works, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

It may also be assigned additional inspection duties as directed by the Director General (D-G), CPWD.

Beyond field inspections, the unit will be responsible for formulating policies related to quality assurance; a move expected to standardise inspection practices and compliance reporting across regions.