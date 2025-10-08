CPWD sets up centralised unit to strengthen quality assurance framework

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance the quality and transparency of its construction and maintenance projects, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has decided to establish a Special Centralised Unit for Quality Assurance and Management under the Directorate.
The move aims to strengthen the existing quality monitoring mechanisms within the organisation.
According to an official note, the new unit will function under the supervision of the Additional Director General (Technical) and will operate as a specialised cell to ensure adherence to quality standards across CPWD projects.
A Chief Engineer (Quality Management) will head the new cell, assisted by two Superintending Engineers (Civil), one Superintending Engineer (Electrical), four Executive Engineers (Civil), and two Executive Engineers (Electrical).
The new arrangement will work in close coordination with the regional Technical Liaison and Quality Assurance (TLQA) units.
The special unit will conduct intensive technical examination of works and contracts approved by the Central Works Advisory Board (CWAB), and random or surprise inspections of maintenance, renovation, and special repair works, particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
It may also be assigned additional inspection duties as directed by the Director General (D-G), CPWD.
Beyond field inspections, the unit will be responsible for formulating policies related to quality assurance; a move expected to standardise inspection practices and compliance reporting across regions.
While the new unit will operate at the central level, regional TLQA units will continue their regular inspections within their jurisdictions. They have been instructed to submit quarterly inspection and compliance reports to the central unit, ensuring coordination and accountability.
The CPWD is a wing under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), which takes up projects of national importance, including roads, bridges, hospitals, residential complexes, and parks.
The order clarified that this centralised structure is being created to “augment the existing quality assurance framework” rather than replace ongoing mechanisms.
Until permanent posts are created, the ADG (Tech), assisted by the Chief Engineer (Civil Standards and Quality), will allocate duties to existing staff.
“Concerned SDG/ADG must ensure that the Regional Units continue their inspections and submit the quarterly inspection and compliance report to this special unit. Creation of this special centralized unit is only to augment the existing quality assurance framework at the Directorate, CPWD,” read the note.
The Department is likely to undertake structural safety audits of Government buildings under its jurisdiction, particularly in the national capital, and initiate their retrofitting or re-strengthening within the prescribed period.
The priority will be accorded to structures falling high-risk matrix, such as hospitals, institutional buildings, school or colleges. As per the action plan, the audit is to be completed in a year and the deadline set for retrofitting is two years thereafter.