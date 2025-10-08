DGCA faults Indigo’s pilot training, slaps Rs 20 lakh fine

NEW DELHI: Indigo has been fined a penalty of Rs 20 lakh by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), recently for faulty training of pilots in specific categories of high risk airports. The airline plans to legally challenge the order.

In a disclosure filed in the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday as mandated by SEBI regulations, Indigo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, has reported that the DGCA had levied Rs 20 lakh penalty on it on September 26.

Specifying the violation by the airline which resulted in the penalty, the airline attributes it to its “alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes.”

Category C or high-risk airports refer to aerodromes with challenging approaches or complicated terrain and only pilots who have undergone specialised training can operate flights in them.

The disclosure further states, “The company is in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority. “