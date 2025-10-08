Exclusive | New Overseas Mobility Bill coming

CHANDIGARH: The Union government is set to introduce the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025 in Parliament, aiming to replace the outdated Emigration Act of 1983.
A draft of the proposed legislation, currently circulated for stakeholder feedback, seeks to build a modern framework for safe, legal and orderly overseas employment for Indian citizens, amid growing concerns over irregular emigration and a spike in deportations, particularly from the US.
It provides for the creation of an Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with up to 10 nominated members, including senior officials from the Ministries of Skill Development and Labour. The Council will to maintain a central registry of emigrants, overseas placement agencies, and foreign employers, conduct periodic global labour market studies, and develop policies to support migrant welfare and reintegration.
A key provision includes the appointment of a Director General of Overseas Mobility (DGOM) and Regional Overseas Mobility Officers to oversee implementation, support emigrants, and set up Mobility Resource Centres within and outside India.
The bill mandates the development of an Integrated Information System to streamline data collection and improve policy planning. It also enables the government to accredit overseas placement agencies, prescribe operational rules, and impose penalties up to Rs 20 lakh for violations.
To curb human trafficking, the Council will work to devise international agreements, awareness campaigns, and legal pathways for safe migration. It will also manage welfare funds, promote mutual recognition of qualifications, and oversee universal insurance for Indian workers abroad.
The move comes amid growing global demand for skilled Indian workers and follows months of inter-ministerial consultations. In March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had called the 1983 Act “outdated”, highlighting that it was designed for a limited purpose no longer relevant in today’s globalised labour market.
The bill complements broader efforts such as the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) initiative, aimed at improving the global competitiveness of Indian workers through skill development and international placement facilitation. Once enacted, it will mark a significant shift in overseas labour mobility policy, aligning it with contemporary migration dynamics.
Jaishankar calls for complete revamp
“Times have changed, and our vistas have expanded,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said in March, stressing the need to promote legal migration and prohibit non-legal channels, citing national security concerns and exploitation risks tied to irregular migration