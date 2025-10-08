Exclusive | New Overseas Mobility Bill coming

CHANDIGARH: The Union government is set to introduce the Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025 in Parliament, aiming to replace the outdated Emigration Act of 1983.

A draft of the proposed legislation, currently circulated for stakeholder feedback, seeks to build a modern framework for safe, legal and orderly overseas employment for Indian citizens, amid growing concerns over irregular emigration and a spike in deportations, particularly from the US.

It provides for the creation of an Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, with up to 10 nominated members, including senior officials from the Ministries of Skill Development and Labour. The Council will to maintain a central registry of emigrants, overseas placement agencies, and foreign employers, conduct periodic global labour market studies, and develop policies to support migrant welfare and reintegration.