Four dead, six injured in lift crash at Chhattisgarh power plant

Four workers lost their lives and six others were injured after a service lift collapsed at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd’s facility in Ucchpinda village, under Dabhra area, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told PTI.

Ankita Sharma told PTI that 10 workers were descending in the lift after completing their shift when it suddenly plummeted. All occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Jindal Fortis Hospital in nearby Raigarh, where four were declared dead during treatment.

The remaining six are currently undergoing medical care.

The lift, with a load capacity of 2,000 kg, had reportedly undergone maintenance just days earlier, on September 29. Further investigations are underway.

