Four killed, five injured as SUV plunges into pond in UP's Fatehpur

FATEHPUR: Four men lost their lives and five others were seriously injured after a speeding SUV plunged into a pond near a toll plaza on the Kanpur-Prayagraj National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were returning to Prayagraj after attending a wedding in Kanpur when the accident occurred near the Barauri toll plaza. According to police, the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the pond, reportedly after the driver either dozed off or lost control.

However, the driver, Rahul Kumar, told police that the vehicle began to wobble moments before the crash, indicating a possible tyre burst.

“As soon as we reached Fatehpur, the vehicle started wobbling. I suspected low tyre pressure. About 10 minutes before the accident, we stopped near the Barauri toll plaza to check the tyres. Everything appeared fine, so we continued. But barely 300 metres ahead, the tyre suddenly burst, and the vehicle went out of control and overturned,” Kumar recounted.