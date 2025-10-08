Four more people arrested following lynching of Dalit man in Raebareli

LUCKNOW: Four more persons were arrested in connection with the lynching of a Dalit man in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli district after villagers mistook him for a thief.

The incident has snowballed into a political row, with the Congress party targeting the Yogi-Adityanath government and the Centre. Meanwhile, the police authorities said that all the accused would face charges under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA).

They also warned against the incident as a caste-based interpretation, stating that the accused did not know the victim’s caste. “Four more persons, including Shiv Prasad Agrahari, who stood as a mute spectator, relative of Shivam, the main accused, who sheltered him, and two others – Lalli Pasi and his associate – were arrested on Tuesday, taking the total arrests in the case to nine,” Rae Bareli SP Yashveer Singh said.