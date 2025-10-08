‘Great blessing from people’, says PM Modi on 25 years as head of govts

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday celebrated his 25th year in office, having served as the chief minister of Gujarat and now as the prime minister of India, describing the accomplishment as “a great blessing to me from the people of India.”

On October 7, 2001, Modi was administered the oath of office as the 14th chief minister of Gujarat. He relinquished the chair and took the oath as prime minister on May 26, 2014.

Modi took to ‘X’ to share his journey, saying, “On this day in 2001, I was sworn in as CM of Gujarat for the first time. Today, as head of government, I enter my 25th year of serving the people, who are like God. This accomplishment in a democratic system is a great blessing to me from the people of India.”

Recalling the circumstances under which he first took office, he said Gujarat was facing enormous difficulties—a massive earthquake, a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability. “Those challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope,” he said.

He also remembered his mother’s words when he first became CM: “I do not have much understanding of your work, but I only seek two things. First, you will always work for the poor, and second, you will never take a bribe.” He added, “When I took the oath of CM, I remember my mother telling me... I also told the people that whatever I do will be with the best intent and will be inspired by a vision to serve the very last person in the queues.”