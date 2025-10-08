Gujarat BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora’s alleged WhatsApp conversation related to anti-party activity sparks row

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Ramanlal Vora is once again embroiled in controversy after a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat allegedly linked to him went viral.

The message, reportedly from a party group, referred to “doing a Visavadar-wali”, a phrase widely interpreted within BJP circles as an allusion to anti-party activity.

The phrase refers to the Visavadar Assembly by-election, where the BJP had suffered defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party amid internal rifts and factionalism.

The message was circulated in the context of the unfulfilled demand for the formation of Jadar taluka, sparking a political storm within the Sabarkantha unit of the BJP.

As the controversy gained traction, Vora issued a clarification denying any disloyalty or negative remarks against the party. Vora admitted that the phone number and chat belonged to him, but maintained that the message was part of a “conspiracy to defame” him.