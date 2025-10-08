Gujarat BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora’s alleged WhatsApp conversation related to anti-party activity sparks row
AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Ramanlal Vora is once again embroiled in controversy after a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat allegedly linked to him went viral.
The message, reportedly from a party group, referred to “doing a Visavadar-wali”, a phrase widely interpreted within BJP circles as an allusion to anti-party activity.
The phrase refers to the Visavadar Assembly by-election, where the BJP had suffered defeat at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party amid internal rifts and factionalism.
The message was circulated in the context of the unfulfilled demand for the formation of Jadar taluka, sparking a political storm within the Sabarkantha unit of the BJP.
As the controversy gained traction, Vora issued a clarification denying any disloyalty or negative remarks against the party. Vora admitted that the phone number and chat belonged to him, but maintained that the message was part of a “conspiracy to defame” him.
“I have never made any negative statements about the BJP. Since 2022, a false narrative has been running against me, and even a few within the BJP are behind it,” he claimed.
He further demanded that the state government should investigate the matter thoroughly and distinguish truth from falsehood.
However, Vora did not explain how or by whom the message was circulated. This is not the first time the veteran leader has faced controversy.
Earlier, party workers from Gandhinagar had accused him of illegally acquiring agricultural land despite not being a registered farmer, only to transfer the lands to his sons later.
Several BJP members had called for a transparent probe into the alleged land deal.
The repeated controversies surrounding Vora have raised questions within the party about internal discipline and factional politics, particularly at a time when the BJP is preparing for upcoming local and state-level electoral challenges.