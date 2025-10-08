Haryana cop suicide: Wife alleges 'systematic persecution' by high-ranking officials

CHANDIGARH: A day after Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead here, his bureaucrat wife on Wednesday claimed that his death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

Amneet P Kumar filed a complaint and requested that the Chandigarh Police register an FIR against a senior police officer of Rohtak and a top-ranking official under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

She also demanded their immediate arrest.

The officers could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Amneet, a senior bureaucrat, rushed back from Japan, where she was part of a Haryana government delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.

His body, with a gunshot wound, was found in a room in the basement of the Sector 11 house.

Sources said in his alleged eight-page typed and signed suicide note, Kumar spoke about continued blatant caste based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation by some senior Haryana officers for the past five years, which, he said, were unbearable.

"(I) submit this complaint for the registration of an FIR... regarding the harassment and abetment caused by the said persons to the extent of resulting in the death of my husband," Amneet said in her complaint.