IISER Kolkata develops friendly bacteria to fight cancer

KOLKATA: A team from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata has developed a strain of "friendly bacteria" that can safely and effectively fight cancer from within the patient’s body, the premier institute said in a statement.

Simultaneously, the team is also developing a detection system capable of monitoring the progress of the therapy in real time.

Together, these innovations represent a significant advancement in the integrated therapeutic and diagnostic approach, or theranostics, to cancer treatment, according to IISER Kolkata.

Their project, titled ReSET (Reprogramming the Suppressive Environment of Tumour Microenvironment), aims to address one of the key challenges in cancer therapy.

“Cancer often hides behind special immune cells called T regulatory cells (Tregs), which suppress the body’s natural defence system. This makes standard therapies like immunotherapy or chemotherapy less effective,” the statement explained.

Taking a bold and innovative approach, the IISER Kolkata team is engineering probiotics, beneficial microbes, to detect tumours and disrupt their suppressive activity, thereby reactivating the immune system to fight the disease.