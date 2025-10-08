India has become world's third-largest solar energy producer with 125 GW capacity: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: India has become the world's third-largest solar energy producer with a total installed capacity of 125 GW, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, scheduled to be held from October 27-30 at Bharat Mandapam, Joshi also mentioned that the country’s solar progress reflects how national ambition can lead to real change at the grassroots level.

“Today with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is the world's third largest solar producer. This progress shows how national ambition can translate to meaningful change at the local level. It is because our success story is more than just numbers; it is about the people,” said the minister.

He further highlighted how decentralised solar energy is transforming lives across the country — bringing light to rural homes, powering local health centres, and providing new tools for farmers.

“With PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are benefiting from solar power,” said Joshi.