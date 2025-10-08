India has become world's third-largest solar energy producer with 125 GW capacity: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: India has become the world's third-largest solar energy producer with a total installed capacity of 125 GW, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, scheduled to be held from October 27-30 at Bharat Mandapam, Joshi also mentioned that the country’s solar progress reflects how national ambition can lead to real change at the grassroots level.
“Today with approximately 125 GW of solar capacity, India is the world's third largest solar producer. This progress shows how national ambition can translate to meaningful change at the local level. It is because our success story is more than just numbers; it is about the people,” said the minister.
He further highlighted how decentralised solar energy is transforming lives across the country — bringing light to rural homes, powering local health centres, and providing new tools for farmers.
“With PM Surya Ghar - Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are benefiting from solar power,” said Joshi.
He also spoke about the impact of the PM-KUSUM scheme, which aims to expand solar access to India’s heartland. Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, the country is taking this transformation to the last mile, he said.
“The three components of the scheme target the installation of 10 gigawatts of small solar plants; support 1.4 million off-grid solar pumps; and solarise 3.5 million grid-connected agricultural pumps. Together, these efforts are ensuring that clean energy reaches the last mile. It is this combination of scale and inclusiveness that defines India’s energy transition,” said the minister.
The International Solar Alliance, launched in 2015 by India and France at COP21 in Paris, now includes 124 Member and Signatory Countries. The upcoming ministerial session is a key platform for setting the global solar agenda ahead of COP30 in Brazil. The assembly will focus on expanding solar deployment, unlocking climate finance, shaping technology and policy roadmaps, and building skills to ensure a just and inclusive energy transition.
"As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned, it has grown into a giant tree from a sapling, offering shelter and hope to all under one sun," the minister said.