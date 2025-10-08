Indian Army launches tent-based homestays near China border to boost security, reverse migration

DEHRADUN: In a strategic initiative combining national security with local economic revival, the Indian Army has inaugurated tent-based homestays in the remote border village of Garbyang, Uttarakhand.
This village lies precariously close to the frontiers of both China and Nepal, serving as a crucial entry point for pilgrims travelling along the high-altitude routes to Kailash-Mansarovar, Lipulekh Pass, Om Parvat, and Adi-Kailash.
The Army has formally handed over the newly constructed facilities to the local village committee, which will now manage bookings, signalling a direct investment in local entrepreneurship.
The initiative is seen as a multi-pronged strategy: it aims to bolster border security by encouraging permanent local habitation while also injecting vital revenue into a region grappling with demographic decline.
The presence of settled communities in sensitive border zones is increasingly recognised by security establishments as indispensable. Local residents not only provide logistical support to the armed forces during exigencies but also serve as the "eyes and ears" for intelligence gathering.
The inauguration ceremony was led by Lieutenant General D.G. Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Northern Command, highlighting the high strategic importance of the project.
This route supports the livelihoods of nearly half a dozen villages along the trail, all heavily dependent on the seasonal influx of religious and adventure tourists.
The Army anticipates that these high-quality, Army-backed accommodations will significantly enhance Garbyang’s appeal, attracting more visitors from major hubs such as Delhi-NCR.
The core objective of the project is to reverse the trend of migration away from the mountains, a critical national security concern. For years, the lack of economic opportunity has hollowed out these strategically vital hamlets.
Lieutenant Colonel Manish Srivastava, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Indian Army in Uttarakhand, confirmed the force’s dedication to this objective.
"The Indian Army is committed to the welfare of the locals, and we are actively helping and assisting the local population by accelerating the efforts for reverse migration," Lt Col Srivastava told TNIE.
Lt Col Srivastava elaborated on the long-term vision, emphasising sustainable development: "We are also keenly engaged in the development of the area with a wider aspect of vibrant village tourism. This initiative will act like a catalyst for the reverse migration in the area."
Tourists visiting Garbyang, nestled amidst breathtaking Himalayan vistas and snow-capped peaks, will benefit from low-cost lodging that offers an authentic experience of local Himalayan life, providing a stark contrast to standard commercial hotels.