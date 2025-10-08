Indian Army launches tent-based homestays near China border to boost security, reverse migration

DEHRADUN: In a strategic initiative combining national security with local economic revival, the Indian Army has inaugurated tent-based homestays in the remote border village of Garbyang, Uttarakhand.

This village lies precariously close to the frontiers of both China and Nepal, serving as a crucial entry point for pilgrims travelling along the high-altitude routes to Kailash-Mansarovar, Lipulekh Pass, Om Parvat, and Adi-Kailash.

The Army has formally handed over the newly constructed facilities to the local village committee, which will now manage bookings, signalling a direct investment in local entrepreneurship.

The initiative is seen as a multi-pronged strategy: it aims to bolster border security by encouraging permanent local habitation while also injecting vital revenue into a region grappling with demographic decline.

The presence of settled communities in sensitive border zones is increasingly recognised by security establishments as indispensable. Local residents not only provide logistical support to the armed forces during exigencies but also serve as the "eyes and ears" for intelligence gathering.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Lieutenant General D.G. Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's Northern Command, highlighting the high strategic importance of the project.