Jharkhand on alert as Maoists call for ‘resistance week’; security tightened across the State

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Police have heightened security measures across the state, deploying armed forces at sensitive locations and along key transport corridors, following the proscribed CPI (Maoist)’s announcement of a ‘Resistance Week’ from Wednesday and a bandh on 15 October, a senior officer said.

Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj told PTI that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 units of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been deployed to ensure safety and law and order during the Maoist protest and bandh.

“Maintaining peace and security across the state is the police’s top priority. We have deployed additional forces at sensitive locations, government establishments, and major transport routes, including roads and railway networks, to ensure there is no disruption to normal life,” Raj said.