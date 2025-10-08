Jharkhand on alert as Maoists call for ‘resistance week’; security tightened across the State

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Police have heightened security measures across the state, deploying armed forces at sensitive locations and along key transport corridors, following the proscribed CPI (Maoist)’s announcement of a ‘Resistance Week’ from Wednesday and a bandh on 15 October, a senior officer said.
Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj told PTI that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 units of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been deployed to ensure safety and law and order during the Maoist protest and bandh.
“Maintaining peace and security across the state is the police’s top priority. We have deployed additional forces at sensitive locations, government establishments, and major transport routes, including roads and railway networks, to ensure there is no disruption to normal life,” Raj said.
The police are also prepared for any fallout in districts bordering Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, the senior officer added.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Jharkhand Police urged the public to ignore rumours and continue with their daily activities without fear.
“Citizens facing any issues are advised to immediately inform the nearest authorities. The Jharkhand Police remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” Raj assured.
Police sources said that continuous combing operations and recent successes, including the neutralisation and surrender of wanted Maoists, have pushed the Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) movement to the brink in the state.
“Their presence is now limited to isolated pockets in the Saranda forest region and certain areas of Latehar and Chatra districts,” the officer added.