Kharge urges Centre to act decisively against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

BENGALUR: AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday urged the Centre to act 'decisively' against the lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who had hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

He stated that it was an attack on the constitution and a blow to democratic values.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he expressed concern that the lawyer went to the extent of attacking the Judge in the name of Manusmriti and Sanatan Dharma, which is 'unwarranted'.