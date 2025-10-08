Kharge urges Centre to act decisively against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai

BENGALUR: AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday urged the Centre to act 'decisively' against the lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who had hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.
He stated that it was an attack on the constitution and a blow to democratic values.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he expressed concern that the lawyer went to the extent of attacking the Judge in the name of Manusmriti and Sanatan Dharma, which is 'unwarranted'.
"I condemn the insult shown towards the Chief Justice of India. If a lawyer carries a mentality to hurl a shoe at the CJI, he should not only be rebutted but also be debarred. Those who are violating people's fundamental rights in the name of Manusmriti and Sanatan Dharma are trying to create unnecessary tension in society and disturbing the peace; they should be punished." Kharge stated.
"If a person who calls himself a lawyer holds such a mindset, what kind of ideology is that? It is an ideology that does not treat all humans as humans, it seeks to deceive women of the status they deserve in today's times, and that is rooted in a religion that, for thousands of years, kept people of the country under slavery. Even after 78 years of independence, you can see what kind of direction such lawyers want to take this country", he regretted.
Kharge thanked the judges, the lawyers, the institutions, among others, who had condemned the act, but also said that he felt sad that the incident did not get widespread condemnation.
"Those who continue to violate people's basic rights in the name of Manusmriti and Sanatan Dharma and trying to spread unnecessary tension in society, disturbing peace, must be punished," he urged.
He expressed confidence that people with a progressive mindset reject outdated ideologies and embrace the principles of the Constitution and democracy, and take the country forward.
Kharge, a Dalit leader, also denounced the lynching of a youth from the Valmiki community in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, alleging that it is a testimony to the “collapse of law and order” under the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
On the seat sharing in the Bihar assembly polls with the Congress party's ally RJD, he clarified that the differences will be resolved.